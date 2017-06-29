BMW Introduces Black Fire Edition X5 and X6 M

Launching this August, BMW will offer both the X5 M and X6 M SUVs in the company’s latest special edition dubbed, the Black Fire Edition, and will continue the company’s “success story in the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) sectors.”

While nothing has been done to either car’s engine, and why would you when both make 575 horsepower from their 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8s, both the exterior and interior of both the X6 M and X5 M have been murdered out and given a racier appearance.

Both the X5 M and X6 M receive a special shade of black paint, called Sapphire Black Metallic, which also includes both car’s normal brightware, such as the double-kidney grille, and carbon-fiber mirror caps. Each car also receives a set of forged staggered 21-inch M alloy wheels, finished in the special Sapphire Black Metallic paint and completes the car’s menacing looks.

Inside, BMW lathered both the X5 M and X6 M with a host of motorsport goodies, including M multi-functional seats, Alcantara upholstery, aluminum shift paddles, and M’s multi-functional Alcantara steering wheel with a light-blue leather accent signifying BMW’s history with motorsport.

The car’s interior is finished in contrasting Black and Mugello Red Merino leather, which also includes the center console.

Additionally, customers will also get special Black Fire Edition logos on each car’s dash, indicating each car’s uniqueness.

As mentioned earlier, BMW will begin to make the Black Fire Editions available this coming August, although the company has yet to disclose pricing on the upcoming special editions.

The standard BMW X5 M costs $100,700, while the X6 M costs $104,400, and we expect the Black Fire Edition to tack on at least another couple thousand dollars on top of that given the nature of the M Performance parts additions.