Improved Traction Control System Introduced Across BMW Lineup

BMW will fit all new models with an updated traction control system that can respond much more quickly than traditional systems. The feature was first presented on the i3s electric vehicle.

BMW says the system in the i3s improves traction and stability when pulling away from a standstill, while accelerating out of tight corners, in poor weather, and while the car is recovering energy from braking. Unlike other systems, BMW’s new system calculates the control process directly in the powertrain rather than in a remote unit that requires long signal paths. The result is a response that is 50 times quicker.

The system was designed with electric vehicles in mind. Peter Langen, BMW’s head of chassis development, points out that these vehicles demand more from driving stability systems because of their high levels of torque and quick responses. However, the new system also improves stability and traction performance in traditional combustion vehicles, no matter whether they are equipped with front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive.

BMW added a sportier variant to the i3 electric car for the 2018 model year. Known as the i3s, the model receives a more powerful electric motor that makes 184 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque, up from 170 hp and 184 lb-ft on the regular model. It also comes with a sportier suspension that lowers the car by 0.39-inches.