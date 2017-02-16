BMW Hover Ride by BMW Motorrad and Lego Technic

It’s amazing what you can make with Legos these days. The tiny plastic bricks and other bits aren’t just for kids either.

Take the Hover Ride Design Concept by BMW Motorrad and LEGO. Pretty cool looking if you ask us — now imagine it in your garage or actually riding one.

“What would the perfect motorcycle look like? It needs to be fast an agile and have what it takes to take you where a car can’t drive,” says Lars Thygesen Lego Technic designer.

The folks at Lego Technic sent BMW Motorrad five sets of thee Lego Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure model kit.

Each kit consists of 603 parts and includes a Telelever suspension, shaft drive, and a moving 2-cylinder boxer engine. The design teams at both companies created the alternative Hover Ride Design Concept model using those pieces.

But they didn’t stop there and eventually built the amazing life sized concept seen here.

BMW Junior Company, a BMW Group training unit, brought the Lego Hover Ride to life and created a full-size replica.

The BMW R 1200 GS Adventure is the first Lego Technic model to be created in cooperation with a motorcycle manufacturer we are told. A number of the Lego pieces were also modified like the front-wheel rim that was cleverly used to make a propeller.

“It was a great idea and a superb creative challenge to develop a fictitious model from the parts of the Lego Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure set,” said Alexander Buckan, BMW Motorrad vehicle design head in a statement.

“Our concept not only incorporates the BMW Motorrad design DNA with typical elements such as the boxer engine and the characteristic GS silhouette, it also draws on the Lego Technic stylistic idiom.”

The full-size model of the Hover Ride Design Concept makes its debut at Lego World in Copenhagen and then travels to the BMW Group Research and Innovation Center Munich and BMW Welt.

The Lego Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure model kit retails for $59.99.