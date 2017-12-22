BMW Delivers Over 100,000 Electrified Vehicles in 2017

Love them or hate them, electrified vehicles aren’t going anywhere. BMW recently announced that it has delivered more than 100,000 fully electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids in 2017. That’s a lot of buzz.

For the record, Tesla expects to deliver at least that many Model S and X SUVs and around 260 Model 3 sedans for the year as well.

The German automaker reports that this total includes BMW i, BMW iPerformance, and Minis. Its current market share in EVs is over three times larger than its share of the traditional vehicle market in Germany.

The BMW i model line-up includes the all-electric i3 sedan and its plug-in hybrid sports cars i8 Coupe and new Roadster variant that goes on sale in 2018. A battery-electric Mini is planned for 2019, an electric version of the BMW X3 is expected in 2020, and the futuristic BMW iNEXT debuts in 2021.

The company claims it will offer 25 fully-electric or part-electric models by 2025 and foresees electrified vehicles to then make up between 15 and 25% of its global sales.

To celebrate its latest milestone, the company illuminated its Munich “Four-Cylinder” headquarters tower to light up like a giant battery pack.

“We deliver on our promises… Selling 100,000 electrified cars in one year is an important milestone, but this is just the beginning for us,” said Harald Krüger, BMW Chairman of the Board of Management, in a statement.

“Since the introduction of the BMW i3 2013, we’ve delivered over 200,000 electrified cars to our customers and by 2025, we will offer 25 electrified models to our customers. Our early focus on electro-mobility has made this success possible—and electro-mobility will continue to be my measure for our future success.”