2018 BMW 5 Series Touring Debuts

Hot off the heels of Mercedes-AMG’s debut of the E63 S Wagon, and not to be out shone, BMW debuted its 5 Series Touring to go along with the rest of the 5 Series lineup it’s recently released. Unfortunately, unlike the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, BMW’s 5 Series Touring won’t be coming to the United States as it’s presently only slated for the European market.

Like the rest of the new 5 Series lineup, the 5 Series Touring is a product of an all-new chassis that reduces the car’s total weight, and includes a whole suite of new technology that further cements the 5 Series’ luxury appeal. Offered with four different engines and two drive systems (RWD and AWD) the 5 Series Touring can either be had with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine developing 252 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, a 3.0-liter six-cylinder gas engine with 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, and both a 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter diesel engines developing 190 horsepower/295 lb-ft and 265 horsepower/457 lb-ft of torque respectively.

Again, like its sedan sibling, the new BMW 5 Series Touring shares the same “driver-focused” cockpit arrangement with ample head, leg, and shoulder room that helps to create a roomy, airy cabin. The layout also comes with a host of technological components that help progress BMW’s aim towards autonomous driving; including Crossing Traffic warning, Priority warning, Lane Change Assistant, Lane Keep Assist, Evasion Aid, as well as Active Cruise Control with a Stop and Go function to be used in traffic.

Additionally, the new 5 Series Touring comes with a set of BMW Connected features that connect the customer with their car through their smartphone enabled device. This includes’ navigation inputs, a departure time calculator which uses Real Time Traffic information, a Remote 3D View to access images of the area around the car, and ways to manage your calendar, email, and contact information. It also comes standard with Apple CarPlay and an inductive charging space for wireless phone charging.

Speaking about the car, Dr. Ian Robertson, who’s a member of the Board of Management at BMW AG in charge of Sales Marketing, “The BMW 5 Series Touring was developed specifically for the European market, where it has enjoyed great success over the last 25 years. I am sure that the versatility of this new, fifth generation will prove even more popular with those customers who appreciate the 5 Series Touring’s characteristic roomy, variable loading space combined with its distinguished appearance and its BMW typical driving dynamics.”

Pricing on the 5 Series Touring has not been released, but the car will make its world debut this March at the Geneva Motor Show, and will start to trickle into dealer showrooms by June. Just not here in the United States. Maybe BMW will see the error in its ways and bring it over? One could only hope.