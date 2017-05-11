BMW to Reveal Concept Previewing 2018 8 Series Coupe at 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

BMW has announced that it will unveil a new concept later this month at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The car, which will be unveiled on May 26, will preview the now-officially-confirmed 2018 8 Series.

BMW boss Harald Krüger announced the plans at the company’s Annual General Meeting today. “The BMW 8 Series Coupe will build on our tradition of luxurious sports coupes and add a genuine dream car to our line-up – a slice of pure automotive fascination,” said Krüger. “The 8 Series Coupe will underpin our claim to leadership in the luxury segment. I can tell you today that this will be a true luxury sports coupe.”

A teaser image showing a low-slung coupe with a long hood and wide haunches was released alongside the announcement. The silhouette resembles the look of 8 Series prototypes we’ve seen running around recently. Earlier this year, we spotted a likely BMW 8 Series mule at the Nürburgring showing off its sloped roofline and high beltline.

Powertrain options remain unclear at this point, but the 8 Series could share engines with the 7 Series, including a 3.0-liter turbo-six, a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8, and a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V-12. M Sport or M Performance variants are also possible. When it comes to market, the 8 Series will compete against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and the Lexus LC 500.