BMW Concept 8 Struts Across the Pebble Beach Lawn at U.S. Debut

As part of its rather large presence at this year’s Pebble Beach festivities, BMW rolled out the Concept 8 as a companion to the world debut of the Concept Z4. This is the first time the lithe coupe has made an official public appearance in the U.S., so we were on-hand to snap some shots of the car as it sat next to its new conceptual Z4 brother.

Aside from the new surroundings, this is the same Concept 8 we were agape over at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, where the car made its official worldwide debut. Essentially, this previews the return of the BMW 8 Series, a low production but much beloved range-topping grand touring coupe that shuttled Wall Street types around town from the late 1980s to the late 1990s.

It’s not clear yet if the production 8 Series will take the place of the 6 Series, but the new coupe would slot in above the Sixer, and butt heads with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe on the showroom floor.

We’re not privy to detailed production details, but we’ve already spotted a drop-top variant ripping around the ‘Ring, so a diversified model family is likely.

For now, we’re stuck enjoying the gorgeous concept as it makes the show rounds. Check out the gallery bellow to get a look at the Concept 8 on the Pebble Beach green.