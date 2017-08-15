BMW Concept 8 Series to Make North American Debut at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

After debuting earlier this year at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW’s Concept 8 Series will finally arrive on the North American shore at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance with a yet unnamed concept roadster.

The Concept 8 Series, according to BMW, is “The essence of a modern-day BMW coupe wrapped up in an enthralling design study.” But this is a design study that works and compared to the spy photography of the upcoming production 8 Series, it closely resembles the real thing.

Under the long, muscular hood sits a throaty 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 pulled from the brand’s other offerings. Other engines will likely make production, such as the company’s twin-turbocharged inline-six cylinder, as well as its top-of-the-line twin-turbocharged V-12 that sits in BMW’s epic M760i.

Set to signal a new era of BMW design, BMW’s Senior Vice President of BMW Group Design, Adrian van Hooydonk, said, “The concept [8 Series] expresses the new BMW design language from all perspectives and in all details. From the dynamic-looking front to the striking flanks to the clean-cut tail end: a few lines and the subtle interplay between surfaces are enough to generate a sense of power and emotion.”

We were allowed to sample the concept very briefly at its unveiling in Italy and came away eager to get behind the real thing when it shows up later this year.

“Befitting the class, a quick stab of the throttle sent the rear wheels spinning, accompanied by a throaty, V-8-like growl. Electric minders were summoned to action following an exaggerated flick of the steering wheel, and it didn’t take significant application of the brake pedal to cover the shiny 21-inch wheels with dust,” said Georg Kacher. Adding, “Although the exercise of driving the BMW 8 Series Concept doesn’t offer many insights, it does whet the appetite for the real thing.”

The upcoming 8 Series will likely cost between $100,000 and $110,000 as standard, with upgraded engines, and the forthcoming M8 costing quite a deal more.

You’ll be able to check out the Concept 8 Series on the lawn at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week and stay tuned for a production debut later this year.