BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Shows its Striking Silhouette

Swoopy four-door teased ahead of Geneva show debut

Earlier this morning, BMW released a teaser image of what we presume is the upcoming 8 Series Gran Coupe—or at least a concept version of it.

The teaser shows the left side of a four-door with a sloping roof and a small greenhouse. It wears a fancy blue-green paint job accented by large yellow or gold wheels.

Though most of the car is covered in a shadow, we can see its aggressive front fenders, strong crease by the c-pillar, and large rear spoiler. The design connection to the two-door 8 Series Concept BMW unveiled last May can b seen as well, especially the barely there mirrors and sloping nose.

BMW didn’t release any information with the image, only saying “Stay tuned. More to come in Geneva next week.”

Tuned we shall stay. The 2018 Geneva auto show begins Tuesday, March 6, which means we’ll this new BMW in less than a week. In the meantime, take a look at the 8 Series Coupe to get a bet

