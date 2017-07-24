BMW 7 Series Turns 40, Issues Limited-Edition Model

To celebrate the 40th birthday of the 7 Series, BMW will show off a limited-edition model at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September. Only 200 copies of the BMW 7 Series Edition 40 Jahre will be produced.

The limited-edition sedans come with an M Aerodynamics package, high-gloss Shadow Line exterior trim, 20-inch alloy wheels, and special badging on the B-pillar coverings and on the door sills. Two exterior colors are available: Frozen Silver Metallic and a dark blue Petrol Mica Metallic.

Inside, look for two-tone full leather seats in either Smoke White/Cohiba or Smoke White/Black. The cabin features black piano lacquer accents or Eucalyptus straight-grained Smoke Brown wood accents depending on the color of the upholstery. Along with a Smoke White roof liner, the model also offers comfort seats, two Smoke White comfort cushions, and Smoke White floor mats. More badging can be found on the dashboard area, headrests, and other places.

Now in its sixth generation, the 7 Series is currently BMW’s flagship sedan. The new version utilizes carbon fiber reinforced plastic to save weight and ushered in new technologies such as gesture controls. The base turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six produces 322 hp, while a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 ups the ante to 445 hp. A plug-in hybrid utilizes a 2.0-liter inline-four and an electric motor to make 322 hp, and at the other end of the spectrum, the V-12 makes a whopping 601 hp.

The BMW 7 Series Edition 40 Jahre will be available with six-, eight-, and twelve-cylinder engines and in standard or long-wheelbase form. BMW tells us that a select number of models are coming here to the U.S., although exact specs and pricing details are not yet available.