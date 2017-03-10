Exquisite BMW 6 Series M Sport Limited Edition Revealed

BMW is known for making special edition models with very subtle design updates, and its latest creation is no different. Building off the recently updated M Sport package for the 6 Series, the M Sport Limited Edition brings a few extra touches to BMW’s lineup of grand tourers.

BMW is offering the Limited Edition in coupe, convertible, and four-door Gran Coupe variants. Inside the cabin, the Limited Edition boasts a unique Black/Fjord blue theme that’s highlighted by the Merino leather seats and the floor mats. Special badging can be found on the door sills.

For the new model year, BMW added carbon fiber interior trim to the regular 6 Series with the M Sport package. This feature is also headed to the Limited Edition model, as are the new bi-color 20-inch M wheels. The Limited Edition model also receives a Sonic Speed Blue metallic paint job, which was recently added to the 6 Series lineup. Mirror caps are finished in carbon fiber.

BMW isn’t saying exactly how many units it will produce, or how much the car will cost. The BMW 6 Series M Sport Limited Edition arrives in global markets next month, but unfortunately it’s not coming to the U.S. Luckily, the 2018 BMW 6 Series with the M Sport package available on our shores captures all the same magic, just without the fancy door sills and black and blue interior details.