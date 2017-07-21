New BMW 3 Series Edition Production Launch Starts with a Look in the Rearview Mirror

Before the new Edition variants of the BMW 3 Series sedan and wagon make their way from the company’s Munich plant, BMW stopped to snap a few family photos.

Check out these cool shots of a first generation 320i (E21) model in a beautiful shade of Inca Orange with its descendant a 3 Series Sedan (F30) in an Edition Sport Line Shadow with a contemporary splash of Sunset Orange paint.

The original 3 Series replaced its predecessor, the popular BMW 02, in 1975. Things got even more interesting in the fall of 1977 when the straight six-cylinder was introduced.

Back then, options included a 5-speed manual or a 3-speed automatic transmission, air-conditioning, vent windows, sport seats, and four radio options — 8-track stereo, anyone?

The E21 had a very successful run into the early 1980s, when the now-coveted E30 3 Series replaced it in 1982. Flash forward to the present day and more than 15 million 3 Series cars have been sold since its debut four decades ago.

BMW’s latest 3 Series models are available in Edition Sport Line Shadow, Edition Luxury Line Purity, and the Edition M Sport Shadow trim.

They can be ordered in addition to the existing equipment lines and in conjunction with all available engines according to BMW.

The Edition Sport Line Shadow and the Edition M Sport Shadow add black inserts for the headlamps, dark taillight clusters, black surrounds for the kidney grille, black inserts for the lower air intake, chrome black exhaust tailpipes, and 18-inch light alloy wheels.

Additionally, the M Sport Shadow includes a M Sports suspension, M aerodynamics, and M light alloys.

If you want satin-finished aluminum bits, the Edition Luxury Line Purity is for you. Side window surrounds, air intake inserts, kidney grille bars, rear bumper cover, exhaust tailpipes, and 17-inch alloys offer plenty of aluminum flair.

Inside, sports seats in fabric or leather are offered with interior trim in Dark Aluminum Carbon with Pearlescent Chrome accentuating strips for Edition Sport Line Shadow.

The Edition M Sport Shadow gets the same treatment, but features leather sports seats with blue contrast stitching, M steering wheel, anthracite roof liner, and M doorsill trims

Inside the Edition Luxury Line Purity offers leather trim in optional Cognac, precious wood trim with accentuating strips in Pearlescent Chrome.

BMW says that all edition models are equipped with an instrument panel with new, distinctive contrast stitching, and an instrument cluster with an extended range of features.

In addition, LED headlights and fog lamps are now standard for the special editions. Pricing has not been announced and BMW has yet to confirm whether or not these editions will go on sale in the U.S.

Check out the photo gallery of the old and new models for a side-by-side comparison. Both look really good to us but if we had to choose — the one with two-doors, window vents, and Inca Orange paint looks like a keeper.