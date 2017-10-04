Bloodhound SSC Fires Jet Engine Ahead of 1,000 MPH World Record Attempt

Supercars are fast. Hypercars are faster. Land speed record cars, however, are on another level of speed and the Bloodhound SSC is the craziest of them all.

Andy Green, a former RAF fighter pilot, set the current world land speed record in 1997 by going 763.035 mph. He did so in a twin-engine airplane-like fuselage car and had the equivalent of 110,000 horsepower.

Green’s now back, and is looking to beat that record not just by a few more mph, but rather by about 250 more mph so he can be the first person to hit 1,000 mph.

The new land speed “car” makes Green’s original “car” look like a child’s play thing.

Propelling the Bloodhound SSC are two jet engines from Europe’s Eurofighter Typhoon, and a Nammo rocket cluster, which will give the Bloodhound SSC the equivalent of 135,000 horsepower.

It also uses an 800 horsepower supercharged Jaguar V-8 engine as its fuel pump for the rocket’s oxidizing agent.

As for where Green and the Bloodhound SSC team will make their run, they’ve chosen the Hakskeen Pan in South Africa. According to the team, it has the perfect conditions for a record run.

However, while the testing phase of the venture is going well, conditions on the Pan are only good enough for the record during the months between July to November and the team just isn’t ready to complete it this year.

Safety, especially for something that can hit 1,000 mph, must be first when considering the variables and there are just too many that still need to be sorted properly.

This unfortunately means that we won’t get to see the potential record-breaking run until the fall of 2018.

However, to satiate our appetites for the quest of speed domination, the Bloodhound SSC team has released two short video clips showing off the first afterburner test and the first time Green’s been in the cockpit of the real thing. We can only imagine what was going through his head.