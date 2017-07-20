Watch the 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Build Video

Continuing the long tradition of elite, special variants, Porsche released the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, taking up the mantle of one of the most limited 911s available.

The 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is an all-options-checked Turbo S with a host of limited-edition features including a new Aerokit, rear fascia, black calipers, exhaust, fender plates, and one-off Golden Yellow Metallic paint.

The shade also matches the new black wheels and interior accents. However, if gold isn’t your color, other paint samples are available for the right price.

The 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series also receives a bump in power, increasing from 580 hp to 607, with torque arriving at a staggering 552 lb-ft. Zero to 60 mph takes just 2.8 seconds and the 911 will top out at 205 mph, just slightly faster than the “standard” Turbo S.

Where the two cars truly differ is in price. As standard, the Turbo S can be had for nearly $190,000. The 911 Turbo S Exclusive starts at an eye-watering $258,550 and only 500 of these cars will ever be built.

To give some insight into the production process of such a highly specialized automobile, Porsche has released a series of videos that take viewers through the production line and the paint process for the special black and gold wheels.

Through the production line video, we see the car come together from a bare gold shell to a fully formed automobile capable of the extreme performance mentioned above.

Also, don’t miss the impressive wheel painting process in the video below.