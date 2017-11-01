Best Trucks of SEMA 2017

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—The SEMA show is an interesting place to see our favorite vehicles dropped, lifted, and generally improved upon to a point that’s well past what the factory intended.

It’s a one-of-a-kind show that’s become so large, it’s taken over the parking lot in recent years, and that’s partially due to the hundreds of trucks that now show up each year.

What’s more American than a pickup truck? It’s what the world knows us for. Ford’s top selling vehicle remains the F-Series pickup, beating out other makes and models usually by a factor of three to one.

Even the Ford Mustang’s initial first generation sales bonanza can’t compete with the power of the truck. While trucks have become more prevalent in recent years, it seemed that this year trucks were the main focus as everywhere we looked there was some form of modified pickup starring back at us.

From lifted diesel-powered monster trucks, to sport-themed trucks, to even mini-trucks, there was plenty to check out. And while those trucks should absolutely be seen, we’ve put together a much smaller list of our favorite modified pickups, and maybe three or four we wish stayed stock.