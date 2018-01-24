Best Photos of the 2018 Scottsdale Auctions

Ferraris, Porsches, Fords, and Chevys dominated a very busy week of big bucks auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona. Money, apparently was no object.

For starters, a 1958 Porsche 550A Spyder snagged $5.17 million at Bonhams, a 2017 Ford GT grabbed $2.55 million at Barrett-Jackson for charity, and a 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB one-off by Pininfarina took in over $8 million at Gooding and Company’s auction.

You can read all of our coverage from the auctions by our man Rory Jurnecka on the scene and check out the best photos from the auctions by shutterbug Evan Klein in our exclusive galleries below.

Photos by Evan Klein.