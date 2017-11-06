/ Best Mopar Cars of SEMA 2017

There’s muscle, and then there’s capital “M” Muscle. These Mopar builds from SEMA 2017 fall in the latter category.

You can bet that nearly every one of our picks from the show floor packs at least a V-8 under the hood, and you can assume there’s some forced induction action piled on top of that.

Take for instance Formula Drift podium-finisher Dean Kearney’s wild Dodge Viper build. Two turbochargers have been fitted to the Oracle Lighting car’s V-10 for an insane output of 1,350 hp and 1,400 lb-ft of torque.

That’s one drift-missile ride we wouldn’t turn down.

The Ringbrothers’ Dodge Charger build was another high point for us as one of the most restrained examples from this year’s SEMA. They shoved a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 under the hood but maintained a classic look for the rest of the bodywork and interior.

Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about the Hellcats. There were so many builds at the show that if you weren’t looking closely it’d be easy to trip on one.

Pennzoil and Craftsman each had slick looking and relatively tasteful tunes.

Mopar’s booth had some fresh examples too, from a clean Fiat 124 Spider Abarth to a wicked Plymouth Superbird. Check out the gallery to see all of our favorites.