Best Classic Surprises to Hunt for at the 2017 L.A. Auto Show

The L.A. auto show is known for the significant reveals of concept cars and new models.

Regular attendees who visit the halls of the L.A. convention center should also be familiar with another infamous section, “The Garage,” home to the show’s custom builds, aftermarket products, and souvenirs.

We searched through this little SEMA-like display to find these diamonds in rough and here are the ten best classics that we found.

We spotted a great assortment of American muscle, but the standout had to be a 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Twister Special.

Immaculate examples like this are automatic time capsules and this specific model was one of 96 special editions built.

It’s an even wackier find given that the Twister Special was designated only for Kansas-area dealerships for a single model year.

It wasn’t the only ‘Stang to catch our eye; a clean Fox-body Mustang GT proudly represented the muscle revival era.

On the other end of the enthusiast spectrum, we were delighted by the presence of a 1991 Nissan Figaro kei car imported under the 25 year exemption rule.

The pint-sized Pale Aqua coupe wasn’t the only petite classic at the show; Subaru included a 1968 360 with their display to celebrate their fiftieth anniversary in the United States.

We were also happy to see a 1969 Mercedes Benz 280SL, a 1963 Studebaker Avanti R-1, a 1963 Studebaker Daytona Lark Wagonaire, and a DeTomaso Pantera huddled together in the center of the hall.

Lastly, an assortment of pre-war cars were also present, including a Cadillac, Packard, and Bentley Speedster modified for lightness by its owner.

Browse our gallery to see the complete collection.