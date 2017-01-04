Bentley Teases the Most “Extreme” Car Ever to Wear the Flying B

Oh, you thought Bentley couldn’t go any more hardcore than it did with the recent GT3-R? The Flying B laughs at your concept of good taste and restraint. The British luxury automaker just teased a new sports model, promising the unrevealed car will be “the most extreme Bentley ever.”

The mighty GT3-R was quite the departure for the brand, who is known for big, cushy cruisers with an overabundance of metal, leather, and wood. The GT3-R is the zenith of the modern brand’s push toward higher-performance models, a trend kickstarted by the Continental Supersports in 2010. Despite a 220 pound deficit over the regular Continental GT V8 S, there is definitely more to shed. The GT3-R still had heavy metal trim, massive bucket seats, and a thick carpet kit.

The most extreme Bentley ever… is coming. pic.twitter.com/MiCdu19TYh — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) January 3, 2017

We don’t see much in the teaser video aside from a quick shot of big wheels, big brakes, and a carbon fiber wing not too far off from the piece on the GT3 R. We have a hard time believing Bentley would produce a model as ascetic as an Alfa Romeo 4C or Porsche 911 GT3 RS, but a more judicious use of carbon fiber should result in a few more lost pounds.

On the other hand, this could be a regular GT3-R with the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W-12 supplanting the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine. Power would likely climb above the GT Speed’s 626 hp into the 650 range, a sizeable bump from the GT3-R’s 572 hp.

Look for the official unveiling of the most “extreme” Bentley around later this week.