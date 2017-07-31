Bentley Flying Spur V8 S Gets Subtle Black Edition

To keep its lineup fresh, Bentley has introduced a Black Edition to the new Flying Spur V8 S.

It takes a careful eye to notice the updates, but they include dark tint headlights and taillights, black bezels, and black gloss finish on the radiator, window surrounds, headlight washer caps, and door handle inserts. Perhaps the biggest update involves the specially designed 21-inch seven-spoke Elegant wheels in a gloss black finish. Buyers can choose between red or black brake calipers.

Inside the cabin, look for two-tone leather upholstery and contrasting headliner bow, contrast stitching Piano Black veneer, and three-spoke Sport Plus steering wheel. As expected of a Bentley, the interior can be customized with a full range of colors and color combinations. When customers choose Mulliner Driving Specification, the Black Edition adds diamond-quilted hides in the seat and door panels.

Power remains the same. The model delivers 521 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque from its 4.0-liter V-8 engine. Bentley estimates a 0-60 time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph. The V8 S model slots between the 500-hp base model and the 626-hp Flying Spur W12 S.

Standard V8 S models come with a number of unique enhancements above other Flying Spurs. They receive black grille inserts, V8 S badging, and two-tone 20-inch wheels.