Bentley Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition is the Ultimate Yachting Accessory

It’s long remained the struggle of many a yacht owner — once you step off the boat, how do you show the poor, less-fortunate onlookers that you own a multi-million dollar ocean cruiser? Once you’re back on Monaco streets, you’re just another schlub with a Ferrari. Worry not, captain — Bentley’s bespoke Mulliner division has stepped up with a new yacht-themed Continental GT Convertible to match your vessel.

It’s called the Galene Edition, named for the Greek goddess of calm seas. It certainly looks serene, especially with the standard Glacier White paint. Contrasting the pearl paint is a handsome stripe of Sequin Blue that runs down the length of the lower body, mixing well with the dark blue cloth top. At all four corners, polished 21-inch “Propeller” wheels round out the design.

Inside, each Galene arrives with light-colored white-and-taupe seating surfaces, contrasted with caramel stitching and a bluish-gray dash with caramel inserts. Mulliner created a special open-pore wood for the Galene, a new Pinstripe Walnut trim that evokes a deck-design found on yachts. If this isn’t aquatic enough, you can commission a special super-yacht illustration by Jaume Vilardell on the passenger-side fascia panel.

Despite representing excess and wealth, each Galene is powered by the Audi-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8, and not the massive 6.0-liter W-12. Power is still impressive, with 500 hp and 487 lb-ft on tap.

Just 30 Galene Editions will be made, so make a sea-to-port call to your Bentley concierge of choice before they’re all snapped up.