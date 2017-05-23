Bentley Continental 24 is a Bright, Brash, and Europe-Only Special Edition

For the majority of its almost 100-year history and especially during its post-war period, Bentley produced quiet, cushy cruisers painted in mostly demure colors. Now, new money rules the market, and it told subtlety to take a hike. For those who absolutely, positively have to stand out in a sea of black Mercedes-Benz S-Classes and silver BMWs, the new Bentley Continental 24 is Crewe’s newest assault on restraint.

These bright colors aren’t just for fun – this fresh bumblebee special edition is Bentley’s roadgoing tribute to the new livery on the Continental GT3 race car. Bentley and ABT reworked the GT3s color in preparation for the 2017 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

Does the yellow clash with your outfits? No problem – the Continental 24 can be had in St. James Red over Black Crystal as well. Better still, Bentley says a monochromatic color scheme is available for no cost.

Massive 21-inch black wheels are accented with either yellow or red, contrasting with carbon fiber mirror caps, black brake calipers, and blackened exterior trim. Inside, carbon fiber extends to the trim, door panels, and treadplates. The cushy diamond-quilted alcantara seats are stitched to match the exterior color, along with an embroidered “Continental 24” logo on the headrest.

Underneath all of this tinsel is a Continental Supersports. The 6.0-liter twin-turbo W-12 is identical, returning the same 700 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, allowing a 0-60 sprint of just 3.4 seconds and a top speed reaching up to 209 mph.

Sorry, Beverly Hills – this is a Europe-only model. Production is capped at an appropriate 24 units, each priced from an eye-watering $280,600.