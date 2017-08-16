Bentley Brings Three North America Debuts to Pebble Beach

Bentley rolls into this year’s Monterey Car Week with three North American debuts for the California festivities: the Continental Supersports, EXP 12 Speed 6e concept, and the latest Bentayga W12 editions.

Catch the Supersports Coupe, Continental GT V8 S, Bentayga W12, Flying Spur W12 S, and Mulsanne Speed at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering, on Friday, August 18.

Bentley’s new Continental Supersports sports a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12 engine that makes 700 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque. When it’s not sitting pretty on a lawn, the super fast four-seater can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 205 mph.

The Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e electric concept, which made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, is sure to turn heads and create plenty of buzz on the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn on Sunday, August 20.

You can also catch the Bentayga luxury SUV in Activity, Black, and Mulliner variants over at The Home of Bentley all weekend next door to The Lodge at Pebble Beach.

If you are in the market for something a bit more vintage, three notable classic Bentleys will be among the many lots scheduled for auction this week—a 1930 Bentley 6½-Litre Speed Six Sportsman’s Saloon, a 1926 Bentley 6 1/2 Liter Le Mans Sports, and a 1956 Bentley S1 Continental Two-Door Saloon with Coachwork by Park Ward.

The 1930 Speed Six is offered by RM Sothebys, while the other two are offered by Gooding & Co. Just don’t forget to bring your checkbook.