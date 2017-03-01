Bentley Bentayga Receives Bespoke Mulliner Treatment

Set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show, the 2017 Bentley Bentayga Mulliner is touted as the “Ultimate Luxury SUV” by the maker and we’re inclined to believe them. For those unfamiliar with Mulliner, the coach builder is Bentley’s in-house personal commissioning division, like Aston Martin’s Q Branch, and takes Bentley’s already insane attention to detail and craftsmanship to even higher levels of luxury and refinement.

How though, does one refine an already well-appointed, 600-horsepower, $200,000 Bentley SUV? This is done by changing a multitude of exterior and interior selections that not only reflect the heritage of Bentley, but also the taste of each individual customer. On the exterior, the Bentayga receives unique 22-inch Paragon seven-spoke wheels with floating wheel centers, a unique set of badges, body colored lower bodywork, and a new bright chrome lower bumper grille. An optional two-tone paint scheme is also available as shown here.

Inside, Bentley and Mulliner have used traditional and modern styles of coach building in the SUV’s design aesthetic. One feature Bentley highlights is the Mulliner’s optional two-tone color split that halves the car as the front and rear seats are finished in different leather colors. This option is available in seven different colors and is suggested when the customer options the car with the Duo Tone exterior paint.

Furthermore, the Bentayga Mulliner features an all-new Mulliner champagne bottle cooler that features Cumbria Crystal flutes and is integrated into the rear center console. An exclusive veneer, Ombre Burr Walnut, wraps around the interior and throughout special panels and the center console fascia. Additionally, the Bentayga receives a special set of Mulliner tread plates, Bentley’s LED welcome lamps, and a bespoke ambience setting, My Mood, that “allows occupants to choose from 15 different colors, while also adjusting the brightness in doors, armrests, and footwells.”

The Bentayga Mulliner also receives an additional 30-watts from its 1,950-watt, 21-channel Naim audio system that features twenty speakers throughout the cabin. However, nothing is as bespoke as the optional mechanical Mulliner Tourbillon Breitling clock. Using the most complex set of watch mechanisms, the Mulliner Tourbillon features 196 individual pieces and, according to Bentley, “is automatically wound periodically by a dedicated high-precision winding mechanism within the car.” Customers can select their Mulliner Tourbillon in solid yellow, white or rose gold, and their choice of either mother-of-pearl or a black ebony face with eight diamond indexes.

The car will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show and will be available to order this spring. No word on how much the Mulliner Bentayga will cost, but considering the clock is $154,000, the car will likely be quite a lot.