Bentley Bentayga by Mulliner Jockeys for Your Attention

If you like all things equestrian—you are going to love this new Bentley. The latest Bentayga by Mulliner is a one-of-a-kind ride that celebrates the company’s long partnership with The Jockey Club.

Bentley says the special luxury SUV will be presented at the Cheltenham Festival in the U.K. later this month.

“The Cheltenham Festival is widely recognized as one of the finest horseracing events in the world, and The Festival’s unique sense of occasion is a perfect showcase for the world’s most exclusive SUV, the Bentayga,” said Uday Senapati, Mulliner’s technical operations head, in a statement.

“The Mulliner team has been deeply inspired by the equestrian lifestyle, and this has encouraged us to use new materials and techniques for the first time on a Bentley in developing this one-off commission.”

The Bentayga by Mulliner receives a beautiful coat of Spruce paint with black accents on its exterior and it rolls on sporty, 21-inch black diamond-turned wheels.

It looks even better on the inside, which receives a Cumbrian Green and Saddle leather combination with tweed flourishes. The veneer passenger panel is finished with a gold horse and jockey emblem that resembles the one embroidered in the seats with a Saddle and Cognac thread.

The doors and seats receive a light blue contrast stitching and quilting and Mulliner states that “the veneer species is Burr Walnut finished with a straight grained ‘picture frame’ cross-banding technique, which echoes some of the magnificent antique furniture in The Jockey Club’s private rooms.”

The Bentayga by Mulliner can be seen at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, which is held from March 13-16.