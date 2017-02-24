Bentley Bentayga Gets a Fancy Facelift by Lumma Design

If your new Bentley Bentayga is starting to look a little bland, Lumma Design wants to spruce up your swanky SUV with a wide-body conversion kit. Why? Why not?

The high end German tuner will introduce its CLR B900 Wide-Body conversion for the big bucks Bentayga at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Up front, the Bentley receives a more aggressive looking front spoiler that extends from the fog lights to the lower bumper. A new carbon fiber hood with cooling vents gives the Bentayga a racy appearance and reduces more weight to boot.

Lumma says it’ll fit both W-12 models and V-8 diesel variants. It also offers the hood in a varnished exposed carbon fiber finish or it can be painted to match the body color.

Wider wheel arches give the big Bentley a wider stance and fit snugly over 24-inch black alloy rims. Smaller versions are also available in 22- and 23-inch wheels.

Around back the rear spoiler and spoiler lip extend high above the dynamic rear apron with integrated diffuser and matching exhaust tips.

“While Bentley makes very impressive interiors, they are a little too staid in a car with the Lumma Design Wide-Body conversion,” says Lumma.

An interior tailoring service is available to customize your Bentayga in a variety of materials including leather, Alcantara, wood, aluminum, and of course — more carbon fiber.

First deliveries of the wide ride Bentaygas are planned for the end of the year. Check out www.lumma-design.com for more details.