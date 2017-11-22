Bentley Bentayga Field Sports by Mulliner is the Ultimate Ride for Hunters

Back in college, my roommates and I would hunt for quail around the cornfields of Iowa with .22 rifles out of an old Ford. We never shot any birds, but we sure had a good time trying.

I’d love to go back to my next college reunion behind the wheel of this handcrafted Bentley Bentayga Field Sports by Mulliner. Can you imagine?

Bentley teamed up with bespoke shotgun manufacturer Purdey to create this ultimate one-off luxury SUV for field sporting types.

Under the hood, a 6.0-liter W-12 engine provides 600 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The luxurious AWD SUV can sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds and has a top speed of 187 mph—more than enough speed for my Midwestern adventure plan.

Inside, the Bentayga Field Sports by Mulliner, gets a twin-compartment sliding stowage tray in the rear for shell cartridges, flask, refreshments, binoculars, and lots of stylish gear.

Bentley says there’s a leather-trimmed stowage case for up to two guns between the seats and a Purdey bag to hold a waistcoat, waterproof cape, gaiters, field coat, shoes, and an overnight bag. Fancy.

Mulliner hasn’t announced pricing for this one-off Bentayga Field Sports, but we imagine it won’t come cheap.

A 2018 model starts at $231,825 and Purdey guns can take up to 2 years to make, so just plan on busting open all of your piggy banks.

It’ll be so worth it to impress your old roomies too.