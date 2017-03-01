2017 All-Stars Contender: Bentley Bentayga

It was only a matter of time before ultra-luxury automakers got into the SUV game, and 2015 turned out to be the year the alarm went off when the Bentley Bentayga first appeared, though it did not go on sale until 2016.

The 600 hp and 664 lb-ft produced by the Bentayga’s W-12, which is sent to all four of its wheels via an eight-speed automatic, is a commanding level of power. Despite having 5,379 pounds to push, the powertrain is able to propel that mass from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds.

Just as commanding is the price, which starts at $231,825, including a $2,725 destination fee. (Everything is extra expensive in this price bracket because, well, it can be). To ensure we got the appropriate impression, Bentley sent us a well-optioned example that rang in at $276,030 (almost $45,000 more than the base price; it does say “Bentley” on the front, after all), which is just about enough to score a one-bedroom condo somewhere in Los Angeles.

That extra $45k included a $5,715 bill for the “Ice” paintjob, an $11,015 tab for the four-seat specification that replaces the middle seat with a console, $7,870 for the “Touring Specification,” $7,155 for the rear-seat entertainment system, and $4,690 for the Naim audio setup. And that’s just the top five (this isn’t a Porsche, so there are only five more items covering the remaining $7,760).

Did the extras do their job?

Senior editor Kirill Ougarov certainly felt that way (for the most part, anyway), saying, “somewhat-off proportions aside, until Rolls-Royce rolls out a replacement for the aging Phantom, this is the peak of luxury.”

Online editor Ed Tahaney largely echoed the sentiment, noting the “bullish bodywork on the outside is distracting at first, but you will feel like royalty once you are on the inside.”

But that doesn’t necessarily mean the Bentayga made the All-Star cut. You’ll have to come back on March 11 to find out.