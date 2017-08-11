Free Sunglasses for 2007-2016 Porsche Owners with a Beige Interior

Are you the current or former owner (or lessee) of a Porsche with a beige interior? Have you noticed that the glare coming off the dash is absolutely horrible? Did you go out and buy polarized sunglasses just so you can see out of your car on a sunny day? If so, you’re not alone. In fact, there’s been an entire class-action lawsuit over it, and if you don’t act now, you’ll miss your opportunity to be compensated for those sunglasses.

The settlement was actually proposed in December of last year, but we didn’t find out about it until just recently. It applies to owners or lessees who have or had any 2007–2016 Porsche with a Cognac, Luxor Beige, Natural Brown, Platinum Grey, or Sand Beige dashboard. If you bought sunglasses or made other modifications to your car to reduce the glare, you can get between $50 and $175 in compensation from the German automaker.

According to the aptly named DashboardGlareClassAction.com, though, you’re running out of time to get your money from Porsche. Claims for sunglasses reimbursement have to be submitted by September 21. The deadline for other claims isn’t until June 25, 2018.

As CarComplaints reports, the owners who originally brought the lawsuits claimed the bright glare was a safety issue. Porsche, meanwhile, said that there were no reports of owners who stopped driving their cars because of the issue, nor had anyone suffered an injury or measurable loss. To avoid a costly court battle, all parties agreed to settle.

Of course, maybe the biggest lesson here is just to avoid beige cars.