Mercedes-AMG’s “Project ONE” Hypercar Teased

Mercedes-AMG dropped a news bomb through its Instagram account, the confirmation of its forthcoming hypercar, Project ONE, a 1,000 horsepower all-wheel drive, Formula One-powered hypercar built not only for the track, but also the road.

Previously rumored to be called the R50, the Mercedes-AMG built hypercar was also rumored to use the current drivetrain setup from a Formula One racecar, complete with KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) and the hybrid electric motors. However, according to the Instagram post, the Formula One setup is going to be manipulated slightly to give the upcoming Project ONE all-wheel drive versus the standard Formula One rear-wheel drive.

According to the post, “The Mercedes-AMG Hypercar — probably the most fascinating two seat that will ever hit the road. The highly efficient and powerful Formula One World Champion drivetrain accompanied by a purely electric and wheel selective front axle drive concept is expected to develop a combined system power of more than 1,000 hp (735 kW) – a true Performance Hybrid.”

Focusing on the “purely electric and wheel selective front axle drive,” it sounds like Project ONE will have a torque vectoring all-wheel drive system. However, unlike most all-wheel drive units, it doesn’t sound like the front wheels will be continuously powered. From the post’s wording, it appears that front-wheel power will only be applied in certain situations when the car needs to pull itself out of a turn, making it rear-wheel drive most of the time.

Ahead of last year’s Paris Motor Show, Mercedes-AMG boss, Tobias Moers, said, “[Project ONE] will set a new benchmark,” adding that the car will be very limited, built almost entirely out of carbon fiber, but will still be a car you can use every day. Although, after seeing the specs detailed above and seeing the teaser shot, we’re having a hard time believing this car will see much road use.

The hypercar is still being developed and we likely won’t see a running prototype for some time. However, the Geneva Motor Show is fast approaching and automakers have a habit of debuting their new supercars there. Might we see Mercedes-AMG debut its latest and greatest there? We’ll have to wait to find out!