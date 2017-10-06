Batman and Wonder Woman Drive Mercedes-Benz

Did you know Bruce Wayne drives a Mercedes-Benz? Yep, a Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo, but the billionaire playboy also drives a Batmobile in the upcoming “Justice League” superhero flick that opens next month.

Wonder Woman’s Mercedes of choice is the new E-Class Cabriolet. A G-Class 4×4-2 also gets a cameo role along with Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash as they race to save the planet from super alien baddies.

Mercedes-Benz is rolling out a super marketing campaign that includes TV commercials, social media blitzes, and six exclusive digital comic stories for Mercedes-Benz starting on October 20 on Instagram.

“With Justice League, we found the perfect partner to highlight our current vehicles as well as communicate the fascination of our brand. The E-Class Cabriolet is a natural fit for Wonder Woman,” says Dr. Jens Thiemer, Mercedes-Benz vice president marketing in a statement.

“And who other than Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, would be more inclined to drive a car like the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo?”

The concept vehicle made its debut in 2013 and packs an AMG V-8 engine with 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. It gets a flashy new interior with racing seats and a virtual dashboard section for the film.

“As a designer you have to create fantasy, so we often get inspired by the film industry. I am excited that this time, the film industry was inspired by us and our Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo became the car for a super hero,” said Gordon Wagener, Daimler AG chief design officer.

“Extreme proportions, sensual contours and intelligently implemented high tech blend to form a breathtaking body and the perfect car for Bruce Wayne.”

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Raymond Fisher, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller star in movie. Warner Bros. “Justice League” directed by Zack Snyder opens November 17.