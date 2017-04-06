2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Stelvio Ti New York Bound

Alfa Romeo will unveil more pedestrian variants of the Stelvio crossover, which will slot below the fire-breathing Quadrifoglio model, in New York. The base 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and the Stelvio Ti will come standard with an all-wheel drive system that can send 60 percent of torque to the front wheels and a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Alfa Romeo says that even the less potent variants of the Stelvio will offer excellent performance. The automaker says that with the 2.0-liter turbo-four, the Stelvio will hit 60 mph in 5.4 seconds and have a top speed of 144 mph. In comparison, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio with its 505-hp 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 is estimated to hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and top out at 177 mph.

Both models will come with a long list of standard features including leather upholstery, HID headlights, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, remote start, keyless entry/start, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The Stelvio Ti adds even more features including 19-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, front parking sensors, wood interior trim, and an 8.8-inch multimedia screen.

A Sport package is available for the Stelvio and Stelvio Ti and that adds larger alloy wheels (19-inch for the Stelvio and 20-inch for the Stelvio Ti), 12-way power adjustable front sport seats with power-adjustable lumbar and bolsters (Stelvio Ti only), paddle shifters, gloss black window surrounds and roof rails, aluminum pedals and foot rest, and brake calipers in red, yellow or black. The Lusso package for the Stelvio Ti adds Pieno Fiore Italian leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped dash and upper door trim, accent stitching, and dark gray or light walnut wood trim.

When it comes to safety, all Stelvio models will be available with features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning. Blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert are also available as options.