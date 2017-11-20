Barrett-Jackson’s Pro-Touring “48-Hour” 1972 Chevrolet Corvette is a Perfect All-Rounder

Classics that appear fresh from a two-year rotisserie restoration are nice, but we’ll spend our nights feverishly pining after well-done pro-touring muscle cars. Barrett-Jackson’s bright yellow 1972 Chevrolet Corvette is a shining example of the breed, coming up for grabs at its 2018 Scottsdale sale in January.

For followers of the Optima Ultimate Street Car Challenge, this C3 might look familiar. In 2015, Ridetech built the pro-touring ‘Vette from stock in a scant 48-hours during a live stream, working with a number of sponsors to develop one of the fastest and most buttoned-down in the Challenge. During this season alone, the Corvette took home the Challenge trophy from Bowling Green along with the Goodguys Autocross National championship.

The secret the speed starts with the 7.0-liter (427-ci) Lingenfelter LS7 V-8, pushing 650 hp to the rear wheels through a beefed-up Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission and nine-inch Currie IRS rear-end. The LS7 carries all sorts of goodies, including Holley EFI, forged internals, and titanium valves to keep things reliable during extensive track abuse.

To make sure there’s enough chassis to handle this power, RideTech incorporated its own Track 1 suspension setup that’s about as advanced as it comes for old Detroit iron. The Track 1 series includes self-adjusting shocks, aluminum spindles, and integrated traction control.

To slow everything down in a hurry, a six-piston Wilwood brake system is used, hiding behind Forgeline wheels. Inside, the interior is modified with aggressive race seats, updated gauges, Kicker stereo, and Momo steering wheel.

If you’re interested in this championship-winning pro-touring Corvette, make sure to register in time for the 2018 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale sale in January.