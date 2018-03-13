Barn-Find 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy Tops Gooding & Company Auction at $2.53 Million

AMELIA ISLAND, Florida — Of the Amelia Island auctions this year, Gooding & Company boasted the strongest results, leading the rest with $35,937,250 in sales and a 95-percent sell-through rate at its 87-vehicle event. Some 14 of those cars sold for over $1 million, including Gooding’s top seller, a barn-find 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB which raked in $2,530,000 including commission. The 275 was of the long-nose, torque-tube type and came from the same collection as the 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra also found in the auction, which sold for $1,045,000. Both cars had been stored in a garage, untouched since 1991 and sold for slightly above their low pre-sale estimates demonstrating that barn-find patina and new-to-market cars still pleases attendees and brings strong results.

Other notable sales included a 1967 Ford GT40 Mk I at $1,925,000, the last of 12 cars built, this one being assembled from a spare tub once destined for Le Mans. A 2003 Ferrari Enzo was the top-selling contemporary supercar, with a sale price of $2,365,000, just under its low estimate of $2.4 million.

Porsches were predictably strong at Gooding & Company, the top P-car result going to the 1993 Porsche 964 Turbo S Leichtbau at $1,760,000. It’s a sign of the times that this car, even with its exceptional condition and low mileage (just 59 miles were showing on the odometer), outsold some of its heavy-hitting brethren, including a 1990 Porsche 962C endurance prototype race car ($1,595,000), a 2015 918 Spyder ($1,540,000), and a 1996 993 GT2 ($1,485,000). Ironically, one of Gooding’s star cars, a 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.1 Turbo—one of the brand’s most iconic classic race cars—was not sold at a high bid of $5.4 million.

Meanwhile, a highly-original 1974 914 2.0 with just 5,000 miles from new sold for $93,500, some $13,500 over its top estimate (and a staggering $33,500 over its low estimate). We’ve seen these sort of numbers for exceptional, low-mileage 914s in the past couple years and they appear to be more than a fluke. While few would have expected even the best 914s in the world to ever be worth this much, don’t delude yourself: your scruffy driver is still a $12,000 car.

As for bargains, we suggest two rear-engined cars that weren’t Porsches: A 1963 Alpine A110 1100 with period race history at Sebring, among other venues, sold for $82,500, well below its low estimate of $120,000. Alpine enthusiasts like their cars in French Racing Blue, so the yellow paint on this one may have been off-putting. Higher displacement versions also produced more power and were easier to drive. A 1962 Fiat-Abarth 1000 TC Berlina was the sale’s second bargain, achieving just $55,000, or roughly half of its high estimate. Blame a lack of understanding of these diminutive Italian racers in the U.S.

All images copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company.

Photos by Mathieu Heurtault, Brian Henniker, Matt Howell, and Mike Maez.