The Badges and Hood Ornaments of the 2018 Fallbrook Car Show

The annual Fallbrook Car Show draws a wide variety of cars from many decades and regions of the world. Domestic muscle cars, pre-war hot rods, classic European sedans and sports cars, horseless carriages, and little bit of Japan in rare, untouched form can be found-and the 2018 edition was no exception.

Gone is the era of extensive artistic endeavor from everyday vehicles. Body lines, wheels, glass, radio knobs, everything on vintage cars was ornate and thoughtfully designed. Hood ornaments and badges were a calling card of sorts that gave the car identity in a sea of metal. Here’s a collection of the finer details from the show.