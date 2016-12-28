Automobile’s Top Stories of Each Month of 2016

Thanks in part to the auto show schedule, industry news and coverage tends to wax and wane in bursts. Early in the year, when the Detroit auto show is king, companies put out a ton of teasers leading up to a product debut at the show, causing online coverage to swell. In the off-periods between shows, this gives more unconventional stories their chance to shine. Check out our month-by-month chart-toppers below.

January: 5 Things to Know about the 2017 Honda Ridgeline

In addition to being the top story of January, this was our second most popular story of 2016. If you still haven’t learned everything about the new Honda Ridgeline, click over to read about find out five things about the new Ridgeline that you might not find on Honda’s website.

February: The Kia Optima Sportswagon Is More Desirable than Any Crossover

Most new car buyers in the U.S. might not care about wagons, but you, our readers, certainly do. We’re convinced this incredibly sexy Optima Sportswagon won’t make it to our shores, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do a little window shopping. Head over to the article to see more photos of the fab five-door.

March: Lexus, Toyota, Audi, Mazda Top Consumer Reports Reliability Survey

Here’s another story that made its way into the top-of-the-year ranks as well. The usual suspects like Toyota, Lexus, and Mazda remained at the top of the list, but surprising appearances from outliers like Audi really attracted attention.

April: Meet the Tesla Model 3: Elon’s EV for the Masses Revealed

Like a lightning bolt chucked by Zeus himself, the Model 3 was a blinding, polarizing debut from one of the hottest brands on the market. It’s Elon Musk’s first genuine view of a semi-affordable electrified future, and it’s about as forward-thinking as you can imagine. We’re sure our first drive of the Model 3, after the car makes its production debut, will top the charts again.

May: 2017 Porsche Panamera: First Ride

You guys just can’t seem to get enough of the 2017 Porsche Panamera. This was our intrepid European Bureau Chief Georg Kacher’s first glimpse at a prototype of the car, months before it made its official debut.

June: 2017 Ford Escape Review

No Boring Cars, huh? We’d be remiss if we didn’t cover the more pedestrian and affordable new cars on the market, and the 2017 Ford Escape review proved us correct. It isn’t glamorous or cutting-edge, or the next-great-thing, but if you want some insight on a popular crossover, hop on over to the article.

July: 25 Future Cars You Won’t Want to Miss

Every year, we hire a talented illustrator and put our heads together to determine future unrevealed models from any and all manufacturers. We cover everything, from a new Ford Bronco all the way up to the future of the Bugatti lineup. Head over to the feature to see 25 cars you might see at the next major auto show.

August: Cadillac Escala Debuts At Pebble Beach

Cadillac can be such a tease. The eminent American luxury brand stunned in the past with fabulous concepts like the Sixteen, Ciel, Elmiraj; it added to the list with the Escala, which can be viewed as a successor to the drop-top Ciel and fixed-roof Elmiraj. Despite the hopelessness of waiting for a production form, we expect to see some design fixtures from the Escala worm their way down to regular sedans and SUVs from the brand in the future.

September: New Cars for 2017

Just like the aforementioned Future Cars feature, this is our look at confirmed production-ready cars that are ready for the showroom floor. It’s worth a look into just to see what else you can look forward to next year as we escape the cold, clammy clutch of 2016.

October: Quick Take: 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve AWD

Despite its tendency to split a room full of pundits straight down the middle, interest in the new Lincoln Continental remains strong. There is understandable interest in Lincoln’s much-lauded attempt at returning to pre-1990s form and this article our first dip into the Continental’s water.

November: Exclusive First Drive: Flyin’ Miata’s V-8-Powered 2016 Mazda MX-5

Flyin Miata’s V-8-powered ND Miata, which has generated plenty of buzz even in stock form, is incredibly cool and we were glad to see it gain traction. Flyin’ Miata worked hard on creating a near-perfect product, and it’s worth the read.

December: First Drive: 2017 Subaru Impreza

The Subaru Impreza has always been one of the more fun-to-drive compacts on the market, so we weren’t surprised to see our first drive of the newest version jump to the top of the charts. Offered as a hatch or sedan, the 2017 Impreza is one of the few models on the market that can still be had with a stick.