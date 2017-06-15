Automobile Magazine Gets Bigger, Bolder, Better

Automobile just got bigger, bolder, and better! When our August 2017 issue hits newsstands on June 30th, readers will discover a fully redesigned magazine featuring a larger format size and more pages to absorb. In addition to everything our loyal fans have loved since we launched in 1986, you’ll find more in-depth reporting on the collector car market, automotive design and technology, lifestyle trends, and the industry’s top personalities and visionaries — all guided by our #NoBoringCars philosophy!

A preview of what you can expect to see if offered in the issue’s “Editor’s Letter” column below:

Today’s automotive industry moves rapidly, and if you don’t relentlessly adapt and grow in a bid to attract new buyers while continuing to delight existing customers, you won’t survive.

This brings me to the new look of this magazine you’re holding in your hands. Those of you who’ve been with us since ’86 — I’ve met many of you, and I can’t thank you enough for your loyalty and support — have seen myriad changes to Automobile’s pages. New logos (I’m still a fan of the groovy first one), illustrations, headers, sections, typefaces, info boxes, photo treatments — you name it, we’ve changed it, and we’re doing it all over again. Why? Because like the automakers we cover, we must also evolve and do so without alienating our loyal subscribers.

The biggest update is to the magazine’s size — literally. Much like an all-new car, it’s grown dimensionally. While it’s the same height, it’s roughly an inch wider than before. The added room gives our crack creative director Darren Scott more freedom to design presentations with even greater visual impact, which is a hallmark of this brand. He’s also bumped up the main typeface slightly, which should make reading easier on the eyes.

Automobile has been underpinned by several key components throughout its history, and we’re using this opportunity to streng-then them further, namely design, classic cars and auctions, and eclectic, engaging features you won’t find anywhere else. For example, our new Design section, which is anchored by Robert Cumberford’s popular “By Design” column, is ad-ding dynamism in the form of interviews with the people who pen the cars Cumberford critiques.

Moving forward, each year’s August issue will focus on classic vehicles. This month, we’re showcasing cars with incredible stories (Gypsy Rose, page 88) and cars you might not have heard of before (Devin and Apollo, page 76). We’re also featuring cars that will wind up on the lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance (page 66), and we’ll show you where to find the coolest events on the peninsula with our spotters guide to Monterey Car Week (page 102). We’re also changing up how we do our auction coverage, with more expert analysis and a focus on trends.

August will be one of four signature issues throughout the 10-issue year, along with Design (March-April), All-Stars (May), and New and Future Cars (September-October). Yes, you read that right: We are compressing our publishing run a bit to 10 issues per year. Not to worry, though. If you signed up for 12 issues, you will get 12 issues.

You can be assured that the move to 10 issues was not to shortchange you in a cynical play to cut costs. Quite the contrary. It allows us to grow the physical size of the magazine as outlined. It will also enable us to provide more space for the expansive features Automobile has become famous for because each magazine will have additional pages. You’re going to get at least as much as you were before, just in two fewer issues.

Inside, we’ve completely revamped how we approach our coverage, with five new sections. Up front, Ethos is where you’ll find Art St. Antoine’s and Jamie Kitman’s columns, interviews with amazing personalities like Horatio Pagani (page 18), and other offbeat and insightful stories. The aforementioned Design section is for all things related to how a car is styled. Drives is pretty self-explanatory, although as you’ll see in this issue, we’ll be providing more depth to our Four Seasons coverage. We’ll also endeavor to keep our new car features such as the drive of our cover subject, the stellar Ford GT, as fresh and different as possible. Classic and Progress are where you’ll find stories on vintage cars and advancements in automotive technology.

As we move forward, you will also find increased coverage of gear and gadgets, watches and wearables, and other interesting products and services we think car guys and gals like you will enjoy knowing more about.

There are many who question why print media even exists anymore. It’s understand-able that some would ask. I know how important it is to have a strong Web presence, robust social media channels, and exciting video presentations and how vital a strong digital presence is to our future, but I will never stop believing in the power of print and putting more horsepower behind it. As long as I remain at the helm of this grand automotive adventure known as Automobile, the magazine will continue to be the ink and paper straw that stirs our editorial drink. And though we don’t pretend to have all the answers, we hope you’ll enjoy a spin in our new ride.

As always, we’re interested to hear what you think. Let us know your thoughts at letters@automobilemag.com.