Autodromo Teams Up with the Blue Oval for the New Ford GT Endurance Chronograph

Despite the everyman’s badge up front, the new Ford GT isn’t for the masses. Even if you managed to scrape together the nearly half-million dollars required for entry, the allocation list seemed more exclusive than membership in the Rat Pack. When production ends in 2020, just 1,000 orders will be filled, leaving a large number of enthusiasts out in the cold. Now, Autodromo is here to dry those tears with a new watch co-designed with Ford, celebrating the supercar.
It’s called the Ford GT Endurance Chronograph, and it’s the first Autodromo watch co-developed with an automaker. Aesthetically, the design of the 40-mm case is more vintage-inspired than some of Autodromo’s other products, but there is definitely influence pulled from the 1960s. Each watch arrives on a retro-styled cushioned leather strap, color-coordinated with the chosen color scheme.
Buyers have a choice of five distinctly different colorways, each inspired by a different livery found on famous GTs over the years. The white-on-red Heritage 67 dial is a nod to the 1967 GT that claimed the top spot at that year’s Le Mans, while the red-and-blue 2016 Le Mans dial pays respect to the new GTs class win a few years ago.
For a less year-specific design, the Endurance Chronograph is also available in dark blue with white Ford Racing stripe, or a semi-unadorned solid Le Mans Blue dial that wears contrasting red and blue accents. However, our favorite of the bunch is the black-gold-white Heritage 66 scheme, a tribute to the first GT to win Le Mans, crossing the finish line back in 1966.
Like a fair number of other Autodromo chronographs, the Endurance Chrono pulls power from Seiko’s VK-series of mecha-quartz movements. Essentially, the mecha-quartz movement provides the set-it-and-forget-it accuracy, affordability, and long-lasting power reserve of a quartz movement with the tactility and engagement of a mechanical chronograph movement.
Autodromo has proven itself to be a master of packaging, and the Endurance follows suit. Each watch arrives in a special GT-inspired box, emblazoned with the old Le Mans layout and the front silhouettes of Ford GTs, both old and new. Regardless of design, the Ford GT Endurance Chronograph starts at a reasonable $695, and is currently available for pre-order on Autodromo.com.
For those who are lucky enough to claim the keys to a new GT of their own, Autodromo offers a separate chronograph just for owners. Visually, it’s based on the less exclusive Endurance chrono, but the 43-mm design is tailor made for each buyer, likely mirroring the appearance of their GT.
Inside, the mecha-quartz movement is supplanted by an unnamed Swiss automatic chronograph movement with a flyback complication. It’s replete with GT-inspired touches, like a crown that’s styled after the Ford GT’s rotary selector on the steering wheel.
No word yet on pricing, but we’re sure it’s significantly more than the regular, mass-market Endurance. If you’re an interested owner, get in touch with Autodromo early next year, when the pre-order books are opened.
