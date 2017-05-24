Aussie in the States: Pro-Touring 1976 Ford Falcon XB Goes Up For Auction

In the market for an Australia-only Ford Falcon XB? Get in touch with Dan Kruse Classics ahead of its Midland-Odessa sale before you go through the trouble of importing one from Down Under. Dan Kruse’s got a bright blue 1976 Falcon XB that’s crossing the auction block, considered to be one of just a handful in the States.

Like most Aussie V-8 sleds, this Falcon isn’t subtle. The XB wears bright Mexico Blue paint, contrasted by aggressive yellow Forgeline wheels, creating a color palette so bright, it essentially screeches obscenities at passersbys.

Underneath, the regular 5.7-liter (351ci) V-8 is supplanted by a hotted-up Kotzur Racing V-8, putting down a reported 540 hp. Power is managed by a brawny Tremec TKO 600 five-speed manual transmission. Thanks to RRS three-link suspension, thick anti-sway bars, and an upgraded RRS brake system, it handles and stops, too.

Inside, passengers are treated to a full black leather interior, including large cushy sport seats. Compared to the vibrant exterior, the inside seems relatively tame, but we’ll take comfortable over garish any day.

The 1976 Ford Falcon XB goes up for sale May 27th in Midland, Texas alongside 94 other lots. Head over to Dan Kruse Classics to register ahead of time if you’re interested in placing a bid.