Audi’s Porsche Turbo-Powered RS5 Caught Playing in the Snow

The recent debut of Audi’s new A5 and S5 led to one question, “When will we see the RS5?” While we still don’t have a definitive answer, we now have a few more clues thanks to our intrepid spy photographers and some leaked details that Motor1 got its hands on. Here’s what we know.

Last year, Stephan Reil, Audi’s Quattro GmbH engineering boss, stated that the upcoming RS4 and RS5 will be powered by Porsche’s new twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 engine found in the new Panamera 4S. In that guise, it produces 440 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. However, according to inside information, for the Audi, that stat will likely have been bumped up to 450 hp and over 440 lb-ft of torque.

This would allow the RS5 to hit 62 mph in less than four seconds, and as always, be electronically limited to 155 mph. And, like always, Audi will offer an optional package that removes the speed limiter, allowing the RS5 to likely top 180 mph. The standard S5 receives another all-new V-6 engine, but only puts out 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, like its baby brothers, the RS5 will come equipped with a full-color head-up display, a suite of driver assistance packages including; curfew, speed, valet adaptive cruise control, and traffic assists. It will also include Audi’s standard suite of optional extras including a premium sound system and a set of carbon ceramic brakes, likely similar to those found on the R8, RS7, and S8.

Pricing still hasn’t been released on the standard A5 or S5, however, based on current predications and previous RS5 generations, it will likely carry a starting price of just over $70,000. In addition to the standard RS5 coupe, Audi will also introduce both a RS5 convertible and RS5 Sportback, likely to arrive later this year after the RS5 debuts at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.