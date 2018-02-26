2018 All-Stars Contender: Audi TT RS quattro S tronic

The 2018 Audi TT RS garnered acres of adoration from our merry band, with the arc-shaped Audi being a favorite of more than a few members of our crew. “I love this car,” online editor Ed Tahaney admitted, “but I’m a little biased because I now own a first-generation TT Roadster. This five-banger is a hoot to drive on the street and track.”

Indeed, the novel five-cylinder engine seemed central to the TT RS’ theme of being well-liked, as it produces a broad swath of smooth-spinning torque while operating in harmony with the quick-shifting dual-clutch seven-speed transmission.

“I had to place a vote for this because it’s such a special configuration,” social media editor Billy Rehbock enthused. “I loved driving it on the track and was able to just crush corners in it. The cabin is really amazing as well, and it offers far more space than you would expect.”

The open space around the dashboard recalls the interior layout of early Porsche 911s, and the cabin’s overall design direction lends it a contemporary, tech-savvy feel. Also aiding its case is incrementally edgier style than most Audi offerings.

However, not all were entirely smitten by the TT RS bug, with several editors calling out its hefty $80,200 as-tested price, which pushes well into Porsche 718 Cayman S territory.

Is that too high of a pricetag for fun for us to pick the 2018 Audi TT RS as a 2018 All-Star? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.