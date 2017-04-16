Audi Sportback e-tron Concept Teased Ahead of Shanghai debut

Audi has teased the Sportback e-tron Concept ahead of its official debut at the 2017 Shanghai auto show. Based on the newly released shots, the concept could preview the upcoming second generation A7 hatchback since that model is due for a redesign.

Based on the teaser shots, the Audi Sportback e-tron Concept is a large hatchback with a coupe-like roofline that gives it a sportier profile. The front fascia features slim headlights and has an illuminated Audi logo in the center. Audi’s trapezoidal grille design but it’s only a design feature to give the Sportback e-tron a family resemblance to the brand’s vehicles since it’s an all-electric vehicle. Additionally, instead just a flat, grille-less look, Audi has added what appears to be diamond-shaped patterns to give the car a more distinctive front fascia. In the back, the Sportback e-tron features a full length taillight design that runs across the whole rear end the car, making it look wider.

In addition to previewing the design of the next generation Audi A7, the Sportback e-tron concept could also feature a future all-electric powertrain that could be used throughout the Audi lineup. Once the second generation A7 hits production, expect it to receive a range of turbocharged gas engines that could range from four- to eight cylinders. High-performance S7 and RS 7 models should follow soon after the standard A7 hatchback arrives.

Source: Audi