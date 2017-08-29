CEO Says Audi Sport Deserves Its Own Hypercar

Ever since Audi Sport was born from the ashes of Quattro GmbH in late 2016, the performance unit went to work launching eight models within 18 months. Over the coming years, it will bring out its own versions of Audi crossovers and electric vehicles. Although Audi Sport obviously has a lot on its plate, CEO Stephan Winkelmann would eventually like to see a halo car for the brand.

Speaking with Automotive News, Winkelmann acknowledged he’s interested in a low-volume exotic car that slots above the R8.

“I’m very keen on working on this in the future,” he said. “I think not only the brand deserves it, but there is a demand outside, and the [customers] are looking into it.”

If an Audi Sport hypercar does come to fruition, it would borrow components from Volkswagen Group but maintain its own identity. It would serve as a halo model not only for Audi Sport but also for the Audi brand. While such a vehicle is definitely on his radar, Winkelmann said his immediate goal is expanding the rest of the Audi Sport lineup.

Right now, Audi Sport is in charge of a variety of models including the R8, RS 3, RS 7, and TT RS, as well as race cars for Formula E, GT3, and GT4 series. The only RS crossover it has is the RS Q3 sold outside the U.S., but that may soon change. Audi Sport should grow its crossover offerings with an RS Q5 expected to debut later this year and an RS Q8 that could arrive by the end of this decade. Another new frontier will involve electric vehicles. In 2020 or 2021, Audi Sport will offer a version of the e-tron in the form of a coupe-like sedan and/or a coupe-like SUV, says Winkelmann.