2018 All-Stars Contender: Audi S4 3.0T quattro tiptronic

Capable all-arounder borders on exceptional

The 2018 Audi S4’s all-around skills proved plenty—among them a pleasantly appointed cabin, more than adequate power, and supple handling.

When deconstructing the puzzle of this contender from Ingolstadt, the first case for contention is its styling, a harmonious but harmless combination of Ibis White sheetmetal and a cabin in Red Magma. The S4’s inoffensively understated looks couldn’t have made a more apt analogy for its personality: Because the “S” moniker promises an elevated experience, expectations were perhaps higher than they maybe should have been, with some drivers wishing it had a bit more RS-like spunk than S-line polish.

Others lauded amenities such as massaging seats and the flexibility to act as both a daily driver and a canyon cruiser, but contributor Marc Noordeloos opined, “It’s quite a fast car, but the V-6 is all about low- and midrange power. … It runs out of puff at higher rpms, and that dilutes the sporty experience.”

Is the 2018 Audi S4 exceptional enough to earn a 2018 All-Stars accolade? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.

2018 Audi S4 3.0T quattro tiptronic Specifications
PRICE $50,900/$65,625 (base/as tested)
ENGINE 3.0L DOHC 24-valve turbo V-6/354 hp @ 5,400-6,400 rpm, 369 lb-ft @ 1,370-4,500 rpm
TRANSMISSION 8-speed automatic
LAYOUT 4-door, 5-passenger, front-engine, AWD sedan
EPA MILEAGE 21/30 mpg (city/hwy)
L x W x H 186.8 x 79.6 x 55.3 in
WHEELBASE 111.2 in
WEIGHT 3,858 lb
0-60 MPH 4.4 sec
TOP SPEED 155 mph

