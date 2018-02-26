2018 All-Stars Contender: Audi S4 3.0T quattro tiptronic

The 2018 Audi S4’s all-around skills proved plenty—among them a pleasantly appointed cabin, more than adequate power, and supple handling.

When deconstructing the puzzle of this contender from Ingolstadt, the first case for contention is its styling, a harmonious but harmless combination of Ibis White sheetmetal and a cabin in Red Magma. The S4’s inoffensively understated looks couldn’t have made a more apt analogy for its personality: Because the “S” moniker promises an elevated experience, expectations were perhaps higher than they maybe should have been, with some drivers wishing it had a bit more RS-like spunk than S-line polish.

Others lauded amenities such as massaging seats and the flexibility to act as both a daily driver and a canyon cruiser, but contributor Marc Noordeloos opined, “It’s quite a fast car, but the V-6 is all about low- and midrange power. … It runs out of puff at higher rpms, and that dilutes the sporty experience.”

Is the 2018 Audi S4 exceptional enough to earn a 2018 All-Stars accolade? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.