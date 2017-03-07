Audi RS 5 Breaks Cover in Geneva with 444 HP

Audi is making good on its promise to reinvigorate its lineup of RS models. Following the five-cylinder TT RS and RS 3, Audi’s high-performance onslaught continues at the Geneva auto show with the arrival of the RS 5. Packing quite a bit more punch than its 354-hp S5 sibling, the twin-turbocharged RS 5 is poised to finally put Audi in the conversation with the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63. More importantly for us, all signals point to the RS 5 returning to the U.S. market after a nearly decade-long hiatus.

The guts of this new Audi RS 5 coupe come from Ingolstadt’s new 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6, which it claims to have revised from start to finish. It chugs out 444 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque, the latter available from 1,900 rpm all the way to 5,000 rpm. That’s quite the wave of torque to ride (125 lb-ft more than in the last-gen RS4 Avant). Audi says the RS 5 will sprint from 0-62 mph on 3.9 seconds, so expect about 3.8 seconds to 60 mph, which is right on par with the 503-hp Mercedes-AMG C63 S. Shifting duties belong to an eight-speed automatic transmission juicing all four wheels with power, although biased 40:60 in favor of the rear wheels. Audi promises that with the optional performance exhaust, the car’s growl will bring to mind the highly-revered B5 RS4 of old.

On the handling side, the Audi RS 5 can be had with a rear differential to go along with the standard RS sport suspension. You’ll also be able to tick boxes for adjustable suspension (Dynamic Ride Control), ceramic brakes, and RS-tuned dynamic steering.

Visually, the RS 5 cranks up the aggression on the medium-heat S5. 20-inch wheels are available, looking extra large with the car’s lowered ride height. Up front the RS 5 gets much wider air ducts on the front fascia, complete with more sinister gloss black and carbon-fiber trim (there’s an available carbon-fiber roof, too). Inside there’s tons of red accent trim to go along with the Alcantara detailing, honeycomb-pattern leather seats, and advanced infotainment tech.

While Audi has yet to actually confirm the RS 5 for the U.S., it’s all but a sure-thing given the RS 5’s previous stints in the States, and we can look forward to it sometime in 2018. Expect a similar four-door RS 4 version to be revealed later this year for Europe, and most likely an RS Q5 as well.