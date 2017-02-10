400-hp Audi RS 3 Sportback Bound for Geneva

Complete with more power and a host of cosmetic upgrades, the latest Audi RS 3 Sportback will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

To separate the RS 3 Sportback from the tamer A3, Audi lowered the suspension by 1 inch and widened the track by 0.8 inch. The Sportback’s exterior features a gloss-black honeycomb grille, large air inlets, bold side sills, and flared wheel arches. An RS roof spoiler, redesigned bumper blade, and RS exhaust system also help spruce up the look.

Audi has updated the RS 3 Sportback with the same 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine from the new RS 3 sedan. Power is routed through a seven-speed dual clutch transmission that is paired with all-wheel drive. The result is a power output of 400 hp, up 33 hp from its predecessor, and 354 lb-ft of torque. Audi says the RS 3 Sportback can hit 62 mph in 4.1 seconds, the same time it estimates for the sedan version.

Buyers are treated to standard black Nappa leather seats, the Audi virtual cockpit instrument display, and a flat-bottom RS steering wheel. RS sport seats (pictured below) are optional and offer more support and integrated headrests. Other features include a Bang & Olufsen Sound system, new emergency braking system, and a traffic jam assist feature that automatically keeps the vehicle at a safe distance from the car in front and can take over steering for a brief period.

Priced from 54,600 euros, or around $58,000 at today’s rates, the Sportback arrives in Europe in August 2017. Orders begin in April for the model that falls under the newly minted “Audi Sport” subbrand.

It’s unclear whether or not the RS 3 Sportback will make its way to the U.S. But considering the RS 3 sedan has been confirmed for our shores, anything is possible.