Audi R8 LMS GT4 is the Newest Factory Racer for Privateers

The GT4 Euro Series must be big money, considering it’s attracted some of the biggest automakers like flies to honey. Audi is the latest to jump in the privateer fray, offering the Audi R8 LMS GT4 to flush would-be racers who wish to compete in the popular series.

Unlike FIA’s GT3 and WEC series, which require prohibitively high costs to compete, and is generally unfriendly to small-time competitors, the GT4 series is comprised primarily of privateer amateurs and small race teams looking to compete not for prize money or glory, but for practice, experience, and sometimes, just for fun.

The new Audi R8 LMS GT4 is the newest member of this series, and like all of the other cars, is tuned to return identical, homologated performance figures as the rest of the field. In true GT4 fashion, the R8 GT4 shares more than 60 percent of its components with the regular road car, keeping costs and complexity at a minimum.

It looks like the GT4 retains the same 5.2-liter V-10 as the road car, detuned from a mighty 602 hp to a series-mandated 495 hp. Mechanical details are scant, but the R8 meets all FIA and GT4 series safety and tech requirements.

Considering the style of GT4 competition, this is shaping up to be quite the series. McLaren, Porsche, Aston Martin, and Chevrolet have all tossed their hat into the ring. Look for R8s to enter the starting grid sometime later this year, when deliveries begin.