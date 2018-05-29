Audi Q8 Flaunts Front End in New Teaser Photos

After a number of concepts, spy shots, and teasers, it’s almost time for Audi to debut the Q8. Before then, however, Audi is dishing out a few more teasers that give us a good look at the SUV’s front end.

This new sketch follows up a similar sketch Audi revealed of the model’s back end. In this image, we can see the Audi Q8 looks quite a bit bolder than the Q7. It features a new grille with vertical slats instead of horizontal lines, and you can also see a thick grille surround as well as large lower vents.

Soon it will celebrate its world premiere: the new #Audi #Q8! Do you want to catch a first glimpse? #Q8unleashed pic.twitter.com/QEy6FpTgKm — AUDI AG (@Audi_Press) May 29, 2018

A second teaser appears to show the real vehicle, although it’s cloaked in darkness. Here, we can see the same features as we see in the sketch, although it has an unusual paint color. This teaser comes at the end of one of the episodes in the “Q8 Unleashed” mini-series Audi has launched to promote the new model.

The Q8 will serve as Audi’s flagship SUV and will feature a fastback design. It will sit on the same MLB architecture that underpins the Q7, but it won’t have three rows of seating. As a concept, it was about 2 inches shorter than the Q7 but almost 3 inches wider. We’ve also spotted an SQ8 variant that is rumored to receive a performance hybrid drivetrain with as much as 470 hp.

The Q8 will debut in June at an event in Shanghai. Expect it to go into production in Bratislava, Slovakia, later this year.