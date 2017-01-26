Audi Q8 e-tron Caught Frolicking in the Snow with Q7 Sibling

Our photo sleuths scored some snaps recently of a test mule of the upcoming Audi Q8 e-tron. It was caught frolicking in the snow shortly after the Q8 Concept made its debut at the 2017 Detroit auto show.

Ingolstadt is obviously still hard at work testing its SUV showstopper ahead of its 2018 potential debut. It’s built on the same platform as the Audi Q7, which can be seen here testing with its sibling for comparison.

“The Audi Q8 is totally disguised in black and white camouflage but you can already see a lot of details and the new design,” our spy tells us.

The tough looking, coupe-inspired crossover prototype sports the now signature eight-pointed single frame grille with its prominent vertical bars peeking through.

What we know so far is that the Q8 is a plug-in hybrid that packs a turbocharged V-6 engine with 442 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

Insiders at Audi tell us that the Q8 concept can hit 0-60 mph in just under 5.4 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph.

The 17.9-kWh battery, which you can’t see in these particular photos, is good for around 37 miles of EV range.

Up front, the front laser lights still seem to be in place along with the new air intakes in the bumper.

Around back, the rear light kit has not been updated yet to show the new full-width LED taillights seen on the concept, but you can see the coupe back and the obvious sloping roofline.

“We were lucky to photograph the new Audi Q8 side by side with a Q7. You can see that the Audi Q8 is lower than the Q7, but it also looks wider than it’s more upright brother.”

While the prototype shown at this year’s Detroit auto show was sporting massive 23-inch wheels, the test concept here appears to be rolling on more traditional 20-inch tires.

We should expect to see the new Audi Q8 e-tron shed more of its camouflage skins as Audi readies to launch it as a 2018 model.