Audi Teases Q8 Concept Bound for Detroit Auto Show

Automaker calls it a "near-production study"

Audi confirmed last year that it would add a Q8 model to the top of its utility vehicle range. But before it launches the new vehicle, a concept version will debut at the Detroit auto show next month.

Audi calls the concept a “near-production study” that blends the spaciousness of an SUV with the styling elements of a coupe. Teaser images show a completely new interpretation of the automaker’s Singleframe grille, now wider and more prominent than before, as well as a raked roofline. The Audi Q8 Concept also features a wide C-pillar and flared shoulders above the wheels, qualities which Audi says are reminiscent of the Audi Ur-quattro of the 1980s. It’s hard to imagine anything like those huge wheels making it to production, though.

Audi Q8 Concept Teaser Front

“We believe an important aspect of this showcar is that it offers a spacious interior with four equally comfortable seats, even with the flat roof line,” Audi design chief Marc Lichte said in a statement.

As evidenced by the “e-tron” badging on the front of the car, Audi is previewing an electrified version of the Q8. A plug-in hybrid powertrain, developed with Porsche, should help the large SUV achieve an all-electric driving range of around 35 miles. Look for a range of gas and diesel options including V-6 and V-8 engines, also developed in collaboration with Porsche.

When it goes to market, the Audi Q8 will join other fastback SUVs like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, though it could be larger if based on the Q7.

